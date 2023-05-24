Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan illegally acquired Waqf Board land, notice will be issued, inspector suspended

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board in case of its property in the capital Lucknow Mukhtar Ansari Will send notice to Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan Ansari and others. Afshan Ansari has bought this Waqf property illegally. At the same time, in the matter of selling this property, the Waqf Board has suspended the concerned inspector.

According to Waqf Board Chairman Ali Zaidi, on April 25, 2013, a land of Waqf inspector Mir Wajid Ali, located in Saadatganj police station area of ​​the capital Lucknow, was illegally sold to Afshan Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari. Strict action has been taken in this matter. Waqf Inspector Muntazir Mahdi, accused in the case, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Along with this, notice will be sent to Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan and the seller of the concerned land, Najmul Hasan and others in this matter. In this, he will be asked to clarify the position regarding the illegal purchase of the land.

In the notice, they will be asked that by what authority the seller sold the land and he bought it without examining the documents. Both the parties will be given 15 days to present their case. After this, by taking action under Section 52 of the Waqf Act, an appeal will be made to the district administration to get possession of that land to the Waqf Board.

Afshan Ansari is absconding for a long time. Even after a lot of efforts, the police have not been able to trace Afshan. That’s why the amount of reward announced on Afshan has been increased to Rs 50 thousand. Many criminal cases are also registered against Afshan in Ghazipur Kotwali, Muhammadabad Kotwali, Nandganj, Mau and Lucknow. Afshan is also accused of encroaching on government land.

