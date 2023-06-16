Mukhyamantri Gram Gaadi Yojana: Meeting of Santal Pargana Regional Transport Authority, for this permit will be available in Rs 1

Dumka: In connection with the successful implementation of the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Gram Gaadi Yojana, a meeting was held on Thursday by Deputy Transport Commissioner cum Secretary Santal Pargana Regional Transport Authority Jugnu Minj along with all the District Transport Officers, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, President and representatives of the Bus Honor Association of the entire division. Did. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the resolution and notification issued by the Transport Department regarding the successful implementation of the Mukhyamantri Gram Gaadi Yojana.

Permit fee only Rs.

The Deputy Transport Commissioner informed in the meeting that under this scheme, a permit will be given for such a rural road, which connects a village or town with another village or town or a village with a block or sub-division, the maximum distance of which is 70 km. Under this, such vehicles can be driven, in which apart from the driver, at least more than 6 passengers and maximum 42 passengers have been manufactured. Permit and facility will be provided under this scheme. Temporary permit will not be issued under this scheme. Under this scheme, road tax will be exempted for a maximum period of 05 years from the date of first permit and only one rupee will be charged as permit fee. Registration fee only one rupee will be charged till the duration of the scheme.

were present in the meeting

Exemption on road tax and permit fee will not be applicable for vehicles above 15 years of age (with seating capacity of 10 to 21 except driver). No subsidy will be given to old vehicles with seating capacity of more than 22 seats, they will be given exemption in road tax and permit fee only for 05 years from the date of issue of permit or till the age of the vehicle is 20 years, whichever is earlier. Mainly all DTOs and MVIs, President Bus Honor Association Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary, Dumka, President Motor Mazdoor Sangh Arun Singh, Manoj Singh, Mo Zahid, Mrinal Kishore Jha, Manoj Kumar Mandal, Abdul Razzak Ansari, Pradeep Murmu, Sanjay Kumar were present in the meeting. , Ajay Kumar Rao etc. were present.

