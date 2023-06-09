Mulayam’s close ex-minister CP Rai joins Congress, says Rahul is the only person to fight fascism

Lucknow. SP leader, socialist thinker and writer Professor CP Rai has joined the Congress party. Holding hands, he has praised Rahul Gandhi for fighting fascism. C.P. Rai, a close aide of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, said only the Congress party can save the country from dictatorial tendencies and only Rahul Gandhi is fighting an honest battle against such divisive forces. He says “I came into politics to work against fascism.

There is not even an iota of socialism left in SP

As on date, Congress is the only party and Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who is fighting against it, Rai said after joining the Congress party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Brijlal Khabri and senior leader PL Punia. . ‘I have been associated with the Samajwadi Party for a long time, but today I can say that there is not even an iota of socialism left in the party. I strongly feel that SP has deviated from its core character and principles.

Will work to bring Congress to power in 2024

Rai, who got ministerial status during the SP government, said that Madhu Limaye, the country’s senior leader and pioneer of socialism, had warned the whole country in his last article that we have to strengthen the Congress to stop the fascist forces. At present there is only one party in this country, Congress and only one leader, Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting against this fascism. I am joining the party after being influenced by him (Rahul Gandhi) and will work to strengthen the Congress to come to power in 2024.