Multi choice credit system will be implemented in MBBS also, students will be able to do many courses simultaneously

Anurag Pradhan, Patna. The National Medical Commission (NMC) in its new rules has proposed common counseling for admission to MBBS in all medical institutions of the country on the basis of NEET UG merit list. The new rule of Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 2023 has been issued. Many experts have said that common counseling is not possible under state quota. Reservation policy is different in different states. Bihar also has separate reservation for backward girls. Along with this, arrangements are being made to reserve 33 percent seats for girls in medical colleges in Bihar from the new session. Because of this common counseling is not possible in Bihar.

There will be some difficulty in common counseling

Bipin Singh, MD of Gol Sansthan says that there will be some difficulty in common counselling. The reservation system of different states is different. Whereas, Physics will be given priority on equal marks in NEET UG. Chemistry will be given preference after Physics. While the preference of Biology has been kept at the last place. It is wrong to give priority to physics instead of biology. Physics used to be in the last. Ranjay Singh said that the date of birth has also been changed in NEET UG. Now the base has been kept on 31st January instead of 31st December. Although the age is kept only 17 years. Many students are in danger of being dropped out of it.

The opinion of the State Counseling has not yet been taken.

There are about one lakh six thousand seats in 695 medical colleges in the country. Only one counseling can be done for these seats from this time. Till now there used to be separate counseling for central and state. Seats are allotted through central counseling on 15 percent MBBA seats in the state. In the remaining 85 percent seats, admission was done through state counseling. Now NMC is considering to do only one counseling. But till now no opinion has been taken from the state in this regard. However, it has been said in the gazette that the government will appoint a designated authority to determine and notify the counseling and agency and methodology for all undergraduate seats. The rules state that no medical institution shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) course in violation of these rules.

Multi choice credit system will be implemented in MBBS also

Now students taking admission in MBBS can also do multiple courses simultaneously. Multi-choice credit system courses will also be started in medical colleges. In which many courses can be done simultaneously. Also, credits will be given in the semester. Students will have to complete their MBBS degree in a maximum of nine years. At the same time, direct admission will not be taken in private and government medical colleges. For taking direct admission in this college, a fine of two crores will be imposed in the first instance. Whereas, doing so for the second time can lead to cancellation of recognition.