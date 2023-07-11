Multi Modal Transport Hub being built on four acres near Patna GPO, there will be facility in traffic operations

Pramod Jha, Patna. The molding of the roof of the ground floor of the multi-modal transport hub being built near GPO has been completed. Now the work of construction of upper floor is going on. About 50 percent of the construction work of the Multi Modal Transport Hub has been completed. The transport hub is being built of two floors. Due to the parking of local buses in the ground floor, the work of molding the roof has been done at a height of 20 feet.

Likely to be completed by June 2024

After the complete structure is ready, there will be parking for private vehicles on the first floor and parking for taxis, auto rickshaws, cabs on the second floor. The construction of the multi-modal transport hub is likely to be completed by June 2024. It is being constructed by Bihar State Building Construction Corporation Limited under the project of Patna Smart City Limited. Patna Junction is being developed as a multi-modal hub to control the crowd and provide better facilities to the passengers.

GPO side creation bottleneck

There is a problem in the GPO side in the construction of a multi-modal transport hub. Due to the matter in the High Court, the construction work is going on in the remaining part except that side work. There will be a hearing on the matter on July 11. The claim of the land in a small part is being told by the private ryot. The Multi Modal Transport Hub is being constructed on the land of Patna Municipal Corporation.

Building being built on four acres

The official source said that according to the Patna Smart City Limited plan, the G+2 building is being constructed on about four acres. There will be arrangement for parking of 32 buses in the ground floor. For this reason the height of the ground floor has been kept at 20 feet. After its preparation, it will not take much time to prepare the first and second floor. The target is to prepare by June next year.

There will be convenience in traffic operation

With its construction, there will be convenience in traffic operations. There will be less congestion of vehicles at Patna Junction. Those coming to Patna Junction by train will be able to reach the transport hub via the subway and use vehicles to go to different areas of the city. Local bus services, taxis, auto rickshaws, cabs will be available in the transport hub. Those going to Patna Junction by private vehicles will be able to park their vehicles at the transport hub. Here the number, route and timing of the buses will be shown through an automatic display. The Multi Modal Transport Hub will have the facility of lift and ramp. It will have facilities of e-charging station, cafeteria, ATM, retail shops, waiting area.

