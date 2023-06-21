Multi-storey hotel and market complex will be built on Zilla Parishad land in Bihar, know in which districts it will be constructed

Thousands of acres of land is lying useless with the district councils of Bihar. The Panchayati Raj Department has given green signal to the Zilla Parishads for the construction work like multi-storey hotel, market complex, swimming bridge and marriage hall on the land of the council to increase the revenue from internal sources. On behalf of the Zilla Parishads, a proposal was made to the department regarding the land of their respective Zilla Parishads. On this, the department gave the green signal and agreed to take further action.

Zilla Parishads have a total of 37964 acres of land.

Under the chairmanship of Panchayati Raj Minister Murari Prasad Gautam, the Zilla Parishad’s internal sources, land and revenue given by the government were reviewed. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on increasing the sources of income from the land lying with the Zilla Parishads. Additional Chief Secretary Mihir Kumar Singh was also present in the meeting. In this, the details of the land available with the Zilla Parishad in every district have been taken. The district councils of the state have a total of 37964 acres of land. On this, instructions were given by the minister to deduct the land revenue receipt. Along with this, instructions were given to take encroachment-free action. During this, different proposals were given to the department by the Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioners to increase the internal resources. The department has given it the green signal.

Zila Parishad Araria

Construction of multi-storey hotel and marriage hall in Araria Dak Bungalow premises by Zilla Parishad Araria, construction of multi-storey auto stand and multi-storey market complex on the Tamtam Padav land in the east of Araria town, guest house and marriage hall in Farbisganj Dak Bungalow premises. Construction of taxi stand and market complex on Zilla Parishad land in Raniganj Nagar Panchayat area and construction of market complex on Hansa Chowk, construction of multi-storey market complex on Zilla Parishad land in Jokihat Nagar Panchayat area, construction of Bhargama block office area Construction of market complex and marriage hall nearby, proposed to construct market complex on Zilla Parishad land in Mirzapur of Farbisganj block. Instructions were given to the department to prepare its action plan and present it duly.

Kishanganj Zilla Parishad

District Council President and Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Kishanganj to increase the internal source, restaurant on the ground floor of Dak Bungalow Kishanganj, hotel on the first floor and hotel on the second floor, campus development, shop on one side, parking and swimming bridge, Bahadurganj Market construction in Dighal Bank, market construction in Thakurganj, construction of market in Pauwa Khali, construction of market in Pothia and construction of market in Tedhagach. Zilla Parishad was directed to prepare its action plan and present it duly.

Nawada Zilla Parishad

Nawada Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner jointly informed about issuing tender for building a hotel near Kakolat Falls to strengthen the internal resources. The land is being marked for parking facility next to the waterfall. Nagar Bhavan is situated on the Zilla Parishad land in Nawada headquarter. It is under the control of the Municipal Council. The Executive Engineer has been instructed to prepare a DPR for the construction of a multicity mall in front of Nawada Headquarters Dak Bengal No-1. There is a proposal to construct a bus stand in Narhat block of Rajauli subdivision. It has also been proposed to construct a bus stand in Govindpur block. In respect of all the proposals, instructions were given to take proper action.

Aurangabad Zilla Parishad

Aurangabad Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner told that shopping mall on 63 decimal land of Zilla Parishad located at Ramesh Chowk, shopping complex and office on the remaining land situated at Aurangabad Zilla Parishad office, construction of post bungalow cum hotel by demolishing post bungalow located in Dev block, Construction of rest house, hotel, shop with construction of Daudnagar Dak Bungalow, construction of shopping complex with bus stand in Navinagar, Rafiganj and Goh block. Construction of new post bungalow, shop, hotel by demolishing the old post office at Jamhor, construction of shopping complex cum tempo stand near Aurangabad Ramesh Chowk, construction of marriage hall located near Dev Surya Mandir and on land available in other blocks, DPRC building and A proposal was given to the department to fix the date for the inauguration of bus stand cum shopping complex located at Dani Bigha.

Zila Parishad Jehanabad

To strengthen the internal resources, the chairman of the Zilla Parishad, Jehanabad, proposed to build a bus stand, marriage hall and hotel on the land of the Zilla Parishad, Jehanabad. The department instructed the executive officer to take proper action regarding the scheme.

Zila Parishad Sheohar

Construction of marriage hall and market complex on council land in Tariyani and Piprahi by Chairman and Deputy Development Commissioner of Zila Parishad Shivhar, construction of bus stand in Tariyani and Punrahiya block, construction of additional multi storage shopping complex in construction of Piprahi bus stand, Shivhar It was proposed to construct a shopping complex in the under-construction DPRC complex, a public utility complex and a tempo stand in Dumri Katsari block. Instructions were given to take due action on all the proposals.

Siwan Zilla Parishad

It was proposed by Siwan Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner that marriage halls should be constructed in Basatpur, Darauli and Chainpur, bus stands should be constructed in Chainpur, Badharia and Jamo. Action has been ordered on this.

Zilla Parishad Begusarai

It was proposed by the Chairman and Deputy Development Commissioner of Zilla Parishad Begusarai that the construction of DPRC should be done by demolishing the marriage hall and the old post office in Bachwara. Instructions were given to take proper action on this proposal as well.

Zila Parishad Bhojpur

Bhojpur Zilla Parishad President and Sub-Development Commissioner proposed to break the old Dak Bengal in Piro and Tarari, build a bus stand and hotel, and build a bus stand in Jagdishpur to increase the internal resources. The department also directed to take further action on this.

Zila Parishad Buxar

Buxar District Council President and Deputy Development Commissioner proposed that marriage halls would be constructed at Bhojpur Cold Storage, Koransarai and Kesath in Buxar. Construction of DPRC in Buxar, construction of bus stand and shop in Dumraon was proposed. Action was also given on these schemes.

Zilla Parishad Darbhanga

Darbhanga Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner proposed fish market, shop construction in Darbhanga, construction of marriage hall in Laheriasarai and construction of DPRC building to strengthen the internal resources. Instructions were given to take action on this also.

Zilla Parishad Gaya

Gaya Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner proposed to the department that 60 percent car parking for shopping mall and 40 percent land on the foundation, third and fourth floors of the multiplex should be constructed. Instructions were given to take action on the proposal of all the schemes.

Zilla Parishad Jamui

On behalf of Jamui Zilla Parishad, the Chairman and Deputy Development Commissioner proposed that bus stand cum marriage hall be constructed in Sikandra. The department has also given the green signal to this.

Zila Parishad Kaimur

District Council President and Deputy Development Commissioner of Kaimur proposed that the budget for building a mall on one acre of land in Ramgarh is ready. Construction of shop on one acre of land on Rampur Road, marriage hall to be constructed near Maa Mundeshwar. The department also instructed to take proper action on this.

Zilla Parishad Katihar

It was proposed by the Katihar Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner that bus stands would be constructed at Manihari, Kodha and Kursela to increase the internal resources. The department has also instructed to take action on this.

Zila Parishad Khagaria

Khagaria Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner have constructed municipal building in Khagaria Zilla Parishad land to increase internal resources. For this, according to 40 to 10 ratio, rent is to be taken, endowment of sarats, construction of hot is to be done. The department also directed to take action on this.

Zilla Parishad Madhubani

It has been proposed by Madhubani Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner that bus stands should be constructed in Jaynagar and Madhepur. This was also approved.

Zila Parishad East Champaran

East Champaran Zilla Parishad President and Deputy Development Commissioner proposed to the department that in order to increase the internal resources, Water Park in East Champaran, Zilla Parishad land should be given on lease to the farmers for five years of cultivation. This proposal has also been given the green signal.