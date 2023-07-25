Multiple possibilities of prosperous career and assured future in hospitality industry

Hotel Management is one of the most popular and chosen professional courses after 12th which assures a successful job placement as hospitality industry is completely manpower oriented and computers can never replace the need and career opportunities of trained and skilled professionals of the field. The job opportunities are limitless for a Hotel Management graduate.

According to a recent study, the tourism and hospitality industry is one of the largest service industries in India. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2019, India was ranked 10th among 185 countries in terms of the contribution of travel and tourism to GDP. The contribution of the travel and tourism sector to India’s GDP during 2019 was 5.19 per cent of the total economy. In 2019, India’s tourism sector accounted for 79.86 million jobs (direct and indirect employment). The contribution of tourism sector in total employment of India is 8.78%. India’s tourism market is expected to reach $125 billion by 2027.

The value of hospitality sector in India is Rs. is expected to exceed. 1,000 billion by the end of 2023. This growth is attributed to the high number of foreign tourists and business executive traffic visiting the country, enabling the need for well-trained professionals to meet the growing demand for manpower in the hospitality sector.

Heritage Institute of Hotel and Tourism, the leading organization in the field of conducting courses of 4 -year -old and 3 -year -old Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Technology Degree, established in the year 2006, AICTEA Ministry of Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India and Dr. APJ Technical University Lucknow, Founder and Managing Director and Managing Director DK Singh with a lot of timely efforts. I became India’s largest hotel management institute. Based on the high quality innovative education and professionalism along with the standard academic quality and practical experience of the institute, students are achieving high paying job placements and success in their life. Many of the alumni of the institute have also achieved successful placements at international level and brought laurels to the institute, which explains the success of Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism, Agra.

To expand its rich expertise in the field of hotel management education and harness the resources and experiences, a new campus was set up at Mathura, which is equipped with state-of-the-art educational facilities and infrastructure such as modern kitchen labs, a restaurant set up for practical demonstrations, computer lab, front office, housekeeping lab and well-equipped library to provide holistic in-depth knowledge to the budding professionals of the industry. Mathura Campus is approved and recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Important skill development programs of the Government of India. Along with conducting various short term courses ranging from Hunar Se Rozgar Tak, it is also affiliated to Lingaya University for 3 year Bachelor’s Degree of Professional Course in Hotel and Tourism Management.

Following our achievements during our illustrious journey, we have received several awards and accolades, recently we have been ranked 7th among Best Hotel Management Colleges in North India by prestigious news magazines The Week 2023 and 21st among Best Hotel Management Colleges 2023 by Outlook Magazine. Recently a MoU has been signed with Barbeque Nation to start a free certificate course – Hunar Ki Udaan, the main objective of which is to provide free of cost employment to economically weaker students of the society, post training, short term training and assured placement at various Barbeque Nation outlets across India.

HIHT has witnessed exemplary growth in training and placement records over the years and has become a front runner in the field of hospitality education in India. In a wonderful journey since 2006, students have been successfully placed all over India and different parts of the world, and has established a successful track record of placing almost all students since its inception. The placement figures have increased from last time i.e. 2015 – 9298 students placed to – 19832 students in 2022. Also, despite the adverse effects of corona pandemic on the entire industry, HIHT has emerged as a valuable institute by achieving record placements in 2022 and still, the process is on to ensure job placements for the students.

