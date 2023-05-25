Mumbai: 524 buildings declared dangerous, instructions given to evacuate

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has declared 524 buildings under its jurisdiction as dangerous after a detailed survey of the urban area. The municipal body gave information about this today. According to a press release issued by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, 61 of these buildings fall under the C-1 category, most dangerous, unfit for habitation and in need of immediate demolition. While 114 C-2A categories require evacuation and structural repairs, 300 C-2Bs require repairs without evacuation and 49 C-3 categories are in need of minor repairs.

buildings will be demolished immediately

According to the civic body, electricity and water supply to buildings falling in the C-1 category will be cut off immediately. These buildings will be demolished immediately. According to the release, owners and occupants of dangerous buildings have been asked to vacate the premises so that any accident and loss of life can be avoided. Buildings of categories other than C-1 need repair, after which the civic body will give them a certificate of being fit for living and then people will be able to live in them again.

this advice is given

It is advised that the owners or occupants of such declared dangerous buildings should immediately stop the residential/commercial use of the said buildings/structure and without delay in view of the possibility of collapse of the building causing loss of life and money. The said building/structure should be demolished. .It is clearly indicated that in case such action is not taken, the concerned will be solely responsible for the damage caused in the event of collapse of the said building/structure, for which Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will not be responsible. Will happen. (with language input)