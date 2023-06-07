Mumbai: Girl’s body recovered from hostel, suspect’s body found on railway track the next day

Maharashtra: A big update is coming out in the alleged murder case in a hostel located at Marine Drive, Mumbai. It is being told that the absconding suspect in this case has committed suicide by jumping in front of the train. This information has been given by the Mumbai Police. The name of the deceased is said to be Prakash Kanojia, who was working as a security guard in the same hostel where the body of the 18-year-old girl was found.

Let us tell you that just a day before this incident, the body of a girl was found in the Girls Hostel in Churchgate area of ​​Mumbai. Giving information on that matter, the police had said that the girl’s room was locked from outside and she was found dead inside with a scarf tied around her neck. The police suspect that she was murdered after the rape. Prakash was also an accused in this case.

According to the police, Prakash’s body was found near the Charni Road railway track. Mumbai Police said, ‘Police found the body near the Charni Road railway track. The accused has been identified as Prakash Kanojia, who worked as a security guard in the same hostel. The police officer further said that the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai has registered a case of rape and murder against her.

However, the girl’s body has been sent for postmortem. Talking to the media, Mumbai DCP Pravin Munde said, “The body of an 18-year-old girl was found in her room on the fourth floor of a women’s hostel located on Marine Drive, behind Charni Road station. Police reached the spot and registered an FIR.” Is being investigated.” The police further said that further investigation of the matter is going on.