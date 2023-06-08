Mumbai Murder: The dreaded killer met his partner at the ration shop 16 years ago, claiming suicide

Mumbai : A new revelation has come to light in the brutal murder of a woman living in a live-in-relationship at Mira Road in Thane, Maharashtra. It is alleged that 56-year-old Manoj Sahni, who was in a live-in relationship with the woman, first carried out the murder and then cut the body into several pieces to dispose of it and then boiled it in a cooker. Was. That woman has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya. Both of them were living together in a flat on Mira Road for the last three years. According to media reports, Manoj Sahni and Saraswati Vaidya met at a ration shop about 16 years ago.

Was Manoj scared to see the dead body of the woman?

According to media reports, 56-year-old Manoj Sahni, the accused, first killed 23-year-old Saraswati. In police interrogation, he denied killing the woman. Then when Manoj was asked why did he cut the dead body of the woman into pieces? In response to this question, he said that he was very scared after seeing the dead body of the woman and he wanted to hide her in any way. Police arrested him on Wednesday night and produced him in a local court on Thursday, from where he was sent on police remand.

met at the ration shop

It is being told in media reports that Saraswati Vaidya, a 32-year-old woman who died, was an orphan and Manoj Sahni had met her at a ration shop about 16 years ago. Manoj told the police that he used to work at the ration shop where he met Saraswati. He also told that both belonged to the same fraternity. After this meeting, the relationship between the two went on and three years ago they both went to live in a flat on Mira Road.

Woman died after consuming poison?

In police interrogation, Manoj Sahni claimed that Saraswati had consumed poison on June 4 last. After this, foam started coming from his mouth, due to which he was very scared. He also felt that a case of abetment to suicide would be registered against him. That’s why he bought a wood cutting machine to cut the dead body of the woman into pieces and then divided it into several pieces.

Police reached before boiling the leg of the dead body of the woman

According to media reports, Manoj Sahni used to cut the dead body of the woman into pieces before using a wood-cutting machine. Then he used to boil it in the cooker and then used to put it in place. Due to the stench coming from Manoj’s flat, his neighbors living in the flat got suspicious. He informed the police about this. When the police reached Manoj Sahni’s kitchen on the information of neighbors, he was going to boil the severed leg of the woman’s body in a cooker. Then the police caught him.