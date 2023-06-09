mumbai news a massive fire broke out in the 5 storey building of jhaveri bazar 12 fire tenders were present at the spot sbh

Mumbai Fire: A fierce fire broke out in a five-storey building in Jhaveri Market area at around 01:30 am. This fire took a terrible form in no time. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 12 fire engines reached the spot and got involved in controlling the fire. The work of controlling the fire is going on continuously. The team has safely taken out all the people trapped in the building. At present, there is no information about any casualty in this incident of fire. But, the belongings of the people present in the building have been badly burnt. At present, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained. The team of local police and fire brigade is engaged in the investigation. The fire brigade team told that this fire is of level 3.