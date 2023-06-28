Mumbai News: Shinde government’s big decision, Bandra-Versova sea-link changed to ‘Veer Savarkar Setu’

Mumbai News: The Shinde-Fadnavis government of Maharashtra has taken 28 major decisions in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The most important decision in this is the naming of the Bandra-Versova Sea-Link. From now on the Bandra-Versova sea-link will be known as ‘Veer Savarkar Setu’. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a few days back suggesting this. This proposal was approved in the cabinet meeting.

Other decisions taken in the cabinet meeting

Apart from Versova-Bandra Sea Link, MTHL will now be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smriti and Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Sea Link will now be known as Atal Setu.

Apart from this, a decision has been taken to acquire land in Dharavi for the project of Mumbai Metro 3.

– Bhama Askhed canal project has been cancelled. Due to this the tension of the farmers of three tehsils has gone away. This decision was taken by the Water Resources Department.

Under another important decision, Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapke Dawakhana will be started at 700 places. 210 crore rupees will be spent for this.

Apart from this, a better plan will be implemented in the field of health by combining Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Swasthya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Yojana. Under this, two crore health cards will be issued. Due to which the facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be given.

#WATCH , We’ve renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbor Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. We’ve also taken a big decision to increase the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 2 lakh to Rs… pic.twitter.com/WEloA0hmMw

— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023



Some more important decisions of the Shinde government…

– Under some other decisions in the cabinet meeting, the amount given under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Shravan Bal Yojana has now been increased from 1000 to 1500 rupees. For the welfare of laborers working in unorganized sectors, a scheme of the Corporation has been brought, which will benefit crores of laborers.

In the second phase of the Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani project, agriculture departments of the districts of Vidarbha will be included. A grand memorial related to the Marathwada Liberation War will be built in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

For flood control, work will be done to remove silt from the rivers up to 1648 kilometers so that the water does not spread out of the rivers.

A budget of Rs 3552 crore has been approved for the new railway broad gauge line from Jalna to Jalgaon.

A budget of Rs 4365 crore has been approved to open 9 government colleges in the state.

It has been decided to open Government Agriculture College in Buldhana.

12 lakh children will be given school dresses for free.

Sir JJ School of Arts College has been given the status of an autonomous university.

Ganga irrigation scheme has been approved. The time limit of one year has been extended for presenting cast certificate in Gram Panchayat elections.

– It has been announced to provide help for the maintenance of the families of fishermen caught in Pakistan.