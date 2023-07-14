Mumbai Police receives threat of 26/11 terror attack, warns Seema Haider to return to Pakistan

Traffic Control Room of Mumbai Police received a call from an unknown person threatening that if a Pakistani woman Seema Haider If she does not return to her homeland, then there may be a terrorist attack like 26/11 in India. A police officer gave this information on Friday.

Threatening call came on July 12

He told that the threat call came on July 12. According to the official, the caller was speaking in Urdu and said that if Seema Haider did not return to Pakistan, there would be a terrorist attack in India like the 26/11 Mumbai attack, for which the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible.

Mumbai Police is probing the threat calls

The officer said that the Mumbai Police is probing the threat calls and the help of the Crime Branch team is also being taken to investigate the matter. According to the official, the threat phone call was made through an app and police are trying to trace the IP address of the caller. Pakistani citizen Seema Haider had recently entered India illegally to marry her boyfriend Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had befriended while playing the online game PubG.

Seema Haider reached India via Nepal

Police had arrested Seema, 30, and Sachin, 25, for being in India illegally, but last week they were granted bail by a court in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Sachin and Seema had expressed their love for each other in front of the media and the police on July 4 and urged the government to allow them to marry and live together in India.

Explainer: What is the ‘Global South’ that PM Modi is worried about?