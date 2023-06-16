Mumbai: Woman sexually assaulted in local train, accused caught after 8 hours, will appear in court

A 40-year-old man allegedly physically assaulted a 20-year-old woman in the women’s compartment of a moving local train in Mumbai when she was traveling alone in the compartment. Giving information about the incident, the GRP said that on June 14, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 40-year-old man named Nawaju Karim for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman in the women’s compartment of a local train in Mumbai. The victim was sitting in the second class ladies compartment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel local. He further told that the accused will be produced in the court today.

Accused arrested after 8 hours

Talking on the matter, an officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the accused was arrested only about 8 hours after the incident. The woman, a resident of Girgaum in Mumbai, was on her way to Belapur in Navi Mumbai, where she had to appear in an examination. Talking about the incident, the officer said that the woman had boarded the Harbor Line local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) yesterday i.e. Wednesday morning and as the train was moving, the accused entered the women’s compartment, which was full at that time. It was kind of empty.

Sexual harassment of the woman at around 7:26 am

The GRP official said, the accused man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman between CSMT and Masjid stations at around 7:26 am. The woman got scared and started making noise. When the woman started making noise, the man got down at the Masjid station and ran away. After this the woman approached the GRP and lodged her complaint, after receiving the complaint an FIR was registered against the unknown person. After which teams of personnel from GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Crime Branch and Mumbai Police started searching for the accused.

Checking CCTV footage installed inside and outside

The police checked all the CCTV footage installed inside and outside the Masjid station. On investigation, the accused could be identified. The accused was arrested at around 4 in the evening. Talking about the accused, the officer said, the accused is a daily wage laborer and a case has been registered against him under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, and further investigation is underway.