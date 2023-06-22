Munger: 29.71 lakh rupees looted by cutting SBI’s ATM, even after 20 hours the bank management did not register an FIR

Munger: About 29 lakh 71 thousand rupees were looted by cutting the cash box in the ATM of SBI located in Nawagarhi Bazar of Muffsil police station area. Fearless masked criminals have executed the incident on Wednesday night. The whole incident has been captured in the CCTV installed in the ATM. Here, even after 20 hours of the incident, an FIR has not been lodged with the police on behalf of the bank management. The police is probing the matter on the basis of CCTV footage.

Criminals wearing gloves, glasses and caps sprinkled spray on the camera

According to the CCTV footage, 2 masked criminals entered the SBI ATM in Navagarhi Bazar, wearing gloves, glasses and caps, and sprayed black colored spray on the CCTV camera installed there. ASP Parichay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the CCTV could not see the activity after the black spray. Meanwhile, the criminal easily cut the cash box and ran away with the cash kept in it. He told that the incident was informed by the bank management about half an hour late. When it was ascertained that the information was received late, it was found that the ATM related information has not been updated by the bank management. According to CCTV, the incident of breaking the ATM took place at 2.25. While the bank management informed the Munger police at 2.49 minutes. Police reached the spot and have started investigation.

After giving birth, the mother could not even see the child’s face, the thief had taken her away, know how the newborn was recovered

Criminals of Haryana and Chhapra carry out such incidents

If a police officer is to be believed, the cash robbery incident was carried out by spraying black paint on the CCTV camera and cutting off the ATM in Nauwagarhi. Such incidents are carried out by organized gangs of Haryana and Chhapra. The members of this gang go to other districts and cut ATMs and carry out cash loot incidents. But which gang’s criminal carried out the incident of robbery by cutting ATM in Nauvagadi, it will be known only in the investigation of the police.

says superintendent of police

Superintendent of Police Jagunnath Reddy Jalareddy said that on Wednesday night in Nauvagadi, 2 masked criminals cut open the SBI ATM and ran away after stealing 25 to 30 lakh cash kept in it. On the basis of CCTV footage, a special team has been formed under the leadership of Sadar DSP along with Muffsil Police Station SHO to identify the criminals.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv8R6ANtgBA) )munger