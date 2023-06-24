Munger: Ban on operation of vehicles with load capacity of more than 20 tonnes from Ganga bridge, know what is the whole matter…

The operation of vehicles with a load capacity of more than 20 tonnes through the Munger Ganga bridge was banned from Saturday. After the administrative order, NHAI has installed an iron barrier. Its height has been kept at 3.56 meters. Now, due to the ban on the operation of large vehicles, the cloud of crisis that was hovering over the Munger Ganga Rail-cum-Road Bridge has ended immediately.

It is said that East Central Railway Headquarters was continuously sending letters to NHAI, Bihar Government and Munger District Administration, requesting that large vehicles with load capacity of more than 20 tonnes are being operated from Munger Ganga Road Bridge. Due to this the safety of the rail bridge is in danger. Next, if there is no restriction on the operation of big vehicles with load capacity of more than 20 tonnes, then the rail bridge will be damaged and the operation of trains will come to a standstill. After repeated letters from the Railways, the Transport Secretary of the state has also ordered the district administration to ban the operation of vehicles with a load capacity of more than 20 tonnes. After this several meetings were held with NHAI officials and district administration.

The district administration had directed NHAI to take measures to ban the plying of heavy vehicles from this bridge. On Saturday, an iron barrier was installed by the NHAI on the approach path of the Munger Ganga bridge near the Lal Darwaza police picket. In the presence of the administration, a thick iron pillar was installed and an iron garter was given on top and joined together by welding. It has been installed on both sides of the bridge, so that large vehicles with a load capacity of more than 20 tonnes do not operate through it. It may be noted that through this bridge vehicles loaded with sand and metal were operating with a load capacity of 60 to 80 tonnes, which could be fatal for the rail bridge at any time.

What did the NHAI official say

Pramod Mahato, project director of NHAI Munger Circle, said that the railway was continuously sending letters to the administration to ban the operation of vehicles with a load capacity of more than 20 tonnes from this bridge. On the instructions of the district administration, in the presence of the police administration, iron gutters have been installed on both sides of the bridge, so that vehicles with a load capacity of more than 20 tonnes cannot be operated through it.