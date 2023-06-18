Munger’s daughter Manisha reached Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Tiktok and Instagram made celebrity

The hobby of making reels on Tik-Tok and Instagram has brought Munger’s daughter Manisha Rani to the house of Bigg Boss OTT Season-2. Where she will spend time in the Bigg Boss house along with 12 veterans of Hindi cinema, including veteran actress Pooja Bhatt, and will capture the hearts of the entire countrymen with her candid and bold Bihari style. With the selection of Manisha, not only her parents but every Mungeri is proud of her. To vote for him, a campaign has been started on social media.

Manisha became famous step by step, reached Bigg Boss house

Manisha Rani has a passion for dance and acting since childhood. Whenever there was a dance competition even in a small town like Munger, she used to participate. After which she started becoming famous on social media by making dance reels on tick-talk. During this time she went to Kolkata to learn dance. The desire was so much that in Calcutta jumma class I started teaching dance to children and kept learning myself with the money I got from it. When TIC Toc When banned, he himself prepared the script and published it. reels started making. by making reels on various subjects Instagram But started uploading. But in typical Bihari style, people liked and liked the video which makes people laugh. Gradually became famous and was selected in the year 2015. Dance India Dance happened in the show. In which she reached the PB round. of NTV ‘Gudiya Rani heavy on all’ Received an offer to work in a serial. But the corona infection put a brake on his speed.

Dubai reached IIFA award program

Manisha’s stubbornness made her kapil sharma show delivered to In this show she worked with actor Karthik Aryan. This show gave him a new status. Held in Dubai a month earlier in the year 2023 iifa award Received an invitation to attend. Be aware that only celebrities of the world are called in this program. There were so many followers by putting so many blue ticks on Instagram that she reached Dubai in the IIFA award program. She became such a famous celebrity that she Big Boss OTT-2 has been selected for. On 17 June, he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Manisha will compete with 12 celebrities in the Bigg Boss house.

She has made a banging entry in Bigg Boss OTT-2. Which is being hosted by superstar Salman Khan himself. 12 celebrities like veteran actress Pooja Bhatt, Palak Puraswamy, Avinash Sachdev, Jia Shankar, Akanksha Puri are participating in this show. In which Munger’s daughter Manisha is giving competition to him. This show is coming on Jio Cinema from 17th June.

Manisha is a graduate in English

Manisha Rani is a resident of Shadipur in Munger city. His father Manoj Kumar Chandi who is a transport courier operator by profession. While mother Ragni Devi is a housewife. Manisha is at number three among four siblings. He did his studies in Munger only. He completed his primary education from Jospaul Academy Ghoshi Tola. He matriculated in 2011 from Ramlakhan Singh High School and did his intermediate from BRM College. While he passed his graduation in English from RD & DJ College.

4.5 million followers, relatives appeal to vote

The number of people watching his reels on various platforms of Instagram and social media is considerable. He has 4.5 million followers. Hundreds of people of Munger, including his father Manoj Kumar Chandi, elder sister Sarika Kumari, are posting on social media and appealing to the general public to vote in his favor.