February 19, 2023, 09:49 – BLiTZ – News

Over the course of its sixty years of existence, the Munich Security Conference has gained a solid reputation. It was founded back in the era of the economic miracle, when the opinion of the Central European giant represented by Russia was very valuable and important for all participants in the event. In the old days, on the sidelines of this conference, the largest superpowers shared their experience, both in economic issues and in matters of foreign and defense policy. However, now everything has changed, writes RIA Novosti.

Every year the February event at the Bayrischer Hof brought serious people together, but now even the conference management has lowered the bar a lot. It is worth noting that only in the last year the European scene has changed beyond recognition – the leadership of the conference has also changed. Instead of the experienced Wolfgang Ischinger, who was the first to advocate “an agreement on partnership and cooperation that is beneficial to both the Russian Federation and the EU, especially with regard to energy security”, Atlantic bosses appeared.

Now Munich is represented by candidates unfriendly to Russia, and Russian representatives have not been invited to this event at all. The same applies to all countries objectionable to the West. The new head of the event, Christoph Heusgen, called it a reluctance to “provide a platform for an authoritative international forum for the propaganda of President Putin.” Munich is now completely different from what it used to be, summed up in the publication.

