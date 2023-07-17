Municipal corporation is asking for cleanliness feedback to make Deoghar number-1

Deoghar News: Municipal Corporation is taking cleanliness feedback to make Deoghar number one in the country in terms of cleanliness, and on the other hand, in Ward No. 26 of the Corporation, on the banks of Rikhia Road in Punsia, filth has been strewn for two months. Dirt is spread on the banks of Rikhia Road in Punsia, Ward No. 26. The drain is also clogged with filth. People coming and going have to pass by covering their faces. Due to no lifting of garbage for a long time, the filth has spread on half the road.

Former councilor Sudhir Pasi told that two months ago, on the suggestion of the corporation, the garbage was collected from the private sweeper, but the garbage was not picked up from the corporation. Sudhir Pasi, Rinku Kesari, Pintu Kesari, Mukesh Kesari etc. said that the corporation is not picking up the garbage even after being informed several times. Amar Paswan said that while demanding action on the cleaning in-charge of the corporation, he said that even after giving information to him, the garbage is not picked up. There is no regular cleaning of the drains in this area. Devotees going to Harilajodi from Rikhia Road in Sawan also have to pass through this filth.

Foul smell spreading due to rotting leaves on Mansarovar

The Bilv Patra mounted on the Baba Mandir is being kept at the center located on the Mansarovar bank. Foul smell has started coming from it not being lifted regularly. Due to this it has become difficult for the people around. People are sometimes going to the temple office and sometimes to the Municipal Corporation office with their complaints. Still not getting the solution. Bablu Kumar of the locality told that Bilv is left after keeping the letter. Earlier a compost making machine was installed, that too is not working. Even after this, Bilv Patra is brought from the temple and kept. Tired of complaining everywhere, no hearing is taking place. He has appealed to find a permanent solution for this.

