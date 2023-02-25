February 25, 2023, 14:14 – BLiTZ – News Viktor Murakhovsky, military expert and editor-in-chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, said that the new Terminator tank support fighting vehicle did not show high efficiency on the battlefield. MK writes about it.

The analyst noted that the Russian military-industrial complex should focus on increasing the production of those weapons that have performed well in the conflict in Ukraine, instead of producing the Terminator BMPT.

In the ten years since the presentation of the Terminator, the vehicle has not become mass-produced, and most tanks operate independently on the battlefield. Murakhovsky also noted that the infantry, from the actions of which the “Terminators” must protect the tanks, has changed, and the weapons of the “Terminators” are too weak to effectively deal with well-equipped infantry.

For example, the Terminator machine guns cannot prevent or disrupt group launches of anti-tank missiles at distances close to the maximum.

The Terminator also does not have a weapon capable of destroying buildings that the enemy turns into long-term firing structures. Murakhovsky concludes that the combat value of machines of such a class as the Terminator turned out to be dubious, and they may soon become history.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.