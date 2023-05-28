Mural painting of ‘Akhand Bharat’ in new Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said ‘the resolution is clear’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the mural representing the map of ancient India in the new Parliament House shows “resolve” for a united India. Joshi said on Twitter, the resolution is clear.

Concept of Akhand Bharat

The concept of Akhand Bharat refers to undivided India whose geographical area includes present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand. United India. Important kingdoms and ancient cities are depicted in the mural painting depicting ancient India till Takshashila or Taxila, presently Pakistan was part of India.

Karnataka BJP tweeted

The Karnataka BJP, while sharing pictures of the artefacts inside the new Parliament building on its Twitter handle and thanking the Prime Minister for the decision, said, “It symbolizes the vitality of our glorious great civilization.”

PM Modi inaugurated

Let us tell you that, PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation this morning after a multi-faith prayer ceremony. In his first address at the Parliament House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new building represents the idea of ​​”Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.