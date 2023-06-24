Murder of a married woman by feeding her intoxicants, father filed a case against eight people including son-in-law

A state in Eastern India: The society is still not taking the name of ending the hunger of dowry, murders are taking place in the name of dowry. The latest case of dowry death is coming out from Lakhansen village of Baruraj police station area of ​​Muzaffarpur. It is being told that the in-laws killed the newly married Archana Kumari by feeding them intoxicants for not bringing five lakh rupees in dowry from her maternal home. After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot, took the dead body into custody and after conducting the post-mortem, handed it over to the parents.

Married in 2019

In this case, Shashibhushan Bhagat, a resident of Sahamalwa village of Baruraj police station area, the deceased’s husband Ranjit Kumar, mother-in-law Samundri Devi, father-in-law Chanar Bhagat, sister-in-law Sunita Kumari, Neetu Kumari, brother-in-law Mithu Kumar, cousin father-in-law Ramnath Bhagat and another relative Angad An FIR has been lodged against Kumar in the police station. In the registered FIR, Shashibhushan Bhagat has said that he had married his daughter in the year 2019 to Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Lakhansen. After the marriage, the in-laws started pressurizing their daughter to bring five lakh rupees in dowry. His daughter was beaten up for demanding or protesting for dowry.

Pressure was made to bring money from maternal home

It was told that the married woman had come to her in-laws house with her brother-in-law two days before the incident. Father Shashibhushan Bhagat told that on the day of the incident, the in-laws made pressure to bring money from the maternal home. On protesting, he was killed by giving intoxicants. The incident has been told of last June 19. The deceased married woman also has a three year old son. Police Station President Sanjeev Kumar Dubey said that an FIR has been registered in the matter. Police is conducting raids to arrest the accused.

