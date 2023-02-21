Murder of NFC Grappling and MMA League President Mardanov caught on video

The murder of the coach, president of the NFC Grappling and MMA League Vidadi Mardanov in Derbent was caught on video on February 21. The record is at the disposal of Izvestia.

The footage shows that the man is first knocked down and dropped to the ground. After that, one of the intruders shoots near Mardanov.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the incident, the investigative department of the Investigative Committee for the Republic of Dagestan reported.

“According to investigators, during a mass brawl between residents of Makhachkala and Derbent, one of the participants in the conflict fired several shots from a hunting rifle into the ground. As a result of the ricochet, the bullet hit the injured 36-year-old resident of the city of Derbent, from which the latter died on the spot, ”the Telegram message says.

A 27-year-old resident of Derbent was detained on suspicion of committing a crime, and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is now being decided.

According to Izvestia, early in the morning of February 21, Mardanov left the house to talk to someone. Two men were waiting for him, but the conversation did not take place. Opponents shot the athlete and fled.