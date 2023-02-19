Muscovites promised “male frosts” on February 23

Cold weather will return to the central regions of the European part of Russia from February 21 to 24. This was reported on February 18 by specialists of the weather center “Phobos” on the portal “Meteo news”.

It is noted that the temperature established in mid-February around 0 degrees is too warm for this month.

Meteorologists reported that on February 19 and 20 in Moscow, minus from -3 to -8 degrees is expected. In addition, blizzards are possible. At the same time, on February 21, frosts will intensify, the air temperature will be -5 … -10 degrees during the day and up to -16 at night.

According to the weather center “Phobos”, on February 22, the anticyclone will stop snowfalls, but it is expected to drop to -12 degrees during the day, in some areas the air temperature will drop to -20 at night.

“On Defender of the Fatherland Day, the frosts will still be quite “masculine,” the forecasters said.

It is expected that on February 23 it will be up to -17 degrees during the day, and warming will begin at night, the air temperature will be -5 … -10 degrees. On Friday, February 24, -2 … -7 degrees are predicted, and on February 25 – from 0 to -5.

Earlier in the day, Vilfand warned Muscovites of a cold snap from 21 February. The air temperature is expected to drop to -14…-16 degrees at night and -9…-10 degrees during the day.

Also, the Russian Emergencies Ministry for Moscow reported that strong winds of up to 15 m/s and a snowstorm are expected in the capital until the end of February 18. The roads are covered in snow and ice.

Before that, on February 16, Vilfand said that snowfalls and blizzards are expected in the capital over the weekend. Snowdrifts will grow by 10 cm. In addition, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, along with snowfalls, the wind is expected to increase to 17 m/s. As a result, blizzards are forecast.