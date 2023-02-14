Muscovites promised snow and rain on Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, rain and snow are expected in Moscow. This was reported to Izvestia by Yandex Pogoda analysts.

According to them, the air temperature will be at the level of zero degrees, and by the evening the residents will experience a cold snap. Toward night the temperature will drop to -2 degrees. The wind speed will be 4.7 m/s in the morning and 5.3 m/s in the evening.

Analysts also found out which regions will be able to enjoy the starry sky by arranging a romantic date on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. So, cloudless weather is predicted in Omsk and Novosibirsk.

“In order to catch the starry sky, the Russians will have to leave the city in any weather. It is unlikely that you will be able to admire the stars while in the city – due to light pollution and precipitation, they simply may not be visible, ”said Alexander Ganshin, head of Yandex Weather.

On the eve of the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that a cold snap is expected in Moscow at the end of the working week. At the same time, there will be no precipitation in the capital region, and the minimum temperature in the region may be -15 degrees.

In turn, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted warm and snowy weather in the capital region on Valentine’s Day. In this regard, the forecaster promised an increase in the height of snowdrifts by 4 cm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

