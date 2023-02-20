Muscovites warned about the most frosty weather for a month and a half

Abnormal frosts will come to Moscow – the thermometer will drop below -10 degrees for the first time since January. Warming will start over the weekend. The head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, spoke about this on Monday, February 20.

At night, until Saturday, the air temperature will drop to -14 … -19 degrees, during the day the air will hardly warm up to -10 degrees, he said.

“A cold three-day period awaits us. The rise in temperature will only start on Friday afternoon. With snow. I don’t think it will be big, but the air temperature will creep up, there will be a thaw, ”the forecaster said in an interview with the TV channel“360“.

On February 22 or 23, the thermometer will drop the most – six to seven degrees below the usual indicators for this time of year. According to him, records should not be expected, the air temperature will not fall to a historical minimum.

The cyclone will go east, an anticyclone will come, so the Muscovites will not feel the wind.

Earlier in the day, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Alexander Sinenkov, said that the height of the snow cover in Moscow had reached 38 cm, reports NSN. According to him, this is the maximum since the beginning of winter, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

On the eve of the experts of the weather center “Phobos” warned of “male frost” in Moscow on February 23. So, on February 19 and 20, -3…-8 degrees are expected in Moscow, snowstorms are possible. At the same time, on February 21, frosts will intensify, at night the thermometers will drop to -16 degrees.