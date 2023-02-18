Musicians of the rock group “Slot” presented an anniversary concert on the big screen

The musicians of the Russian rock band “Slot” presented their anniversary concert “Slot of the XX Years” on the big screen in one of the capital’s cinemas. The premiere, which took place on February 17, caused a stir among fans, who sold out tickets for the event in a matter of hours.

As the members of the team themselves noted, they are glad that the number of fans of their group is only growing over the years, especially among young people.

“A new generation has grown up. Already done. 20 years is just a new generation, it already exists. This is good, it means we have some main component, musical, semantic, which attracts younger people, it makes me happy, ”the founder of the rock group Igor Lobanov said in a comment to Izvestia.

At the end of the event, the musicians also held an autograph session for fans, during which they took pictures with the audience and answered their questions.

