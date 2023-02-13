Musk promised to prevent the outbreak of the third world war because of Starlink

The Starlink satellite communication network is the basis of communication on the territory of Ukraine, but it should not cause the start of a new world war. This position was expressed on February 13 by the head of SpaceX, which owns Starlink, businessman Elon Musk on his Twitter account.

“Starlink is the communications backbone of Ukraine, especially on the front lines where almost all other internet connectivity has been destroyed. But we will not allow the escalation of the conflict, which could lead to a third world war,” he said.

Earlier, on February 9, SpaceX limited the use of Starlink for drones in Ukraine. The company noted that the agreement did not imply the use of networks for offensive military purposes. Shortly before that, Kiev announced the formation of companies of shock drone operators. The new divisions planned to provide Starlink satellite communications.

In turn, on February 10, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that he considered it necessary to discuss with Musk the problem of access for Ukrainian military drones to the Starlink satellite communications network. According to the politician, the businessman’s argument is “wrong”, but he understands the reason why the entrepreneur takes this position.

Prior to that, on December 28, 2022, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mikhail Fedorov, said that he “on his knees” begged entrepreneur Elon Musk to transfer Starlink satellite Internet systems to Ukraine. The politician also pointed out the importance of Starlink for military and civilian tasks.

