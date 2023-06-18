Musk unable to pay rent, Twitter will have to vacate US’s Colorado office

Washington, June 17 (Hindustan). After buying Twitter, Elon Musk is not able to reach profitable positions despite all the efforts. The situation is such that they are not even able to pay the rent of many offices of Twitter in America. Now Twitter will have to vacate the office in Colorado, USA. The court has issued orders to this effect.

To recover Twitter from losses, Elon Musk has closed Twitter offices in many countries and has also done layoffs, but Twitter has not been able to reach a position of profit. Now America has also faced the problem of not being able to pay the rent for the offices in Colorado and San Francisco. The court has ordered Twitter to vacate the Colorado office due to non-payment of rent. In fact, the court had given Twitter time till May 31.

Now the police have been instructed to vacate the office and hand it over to the landlord. Twitter rented four buildings in February 2020 for its office in Colorado. According to court documents, Twitter didn’t even pay rent for it. After this, the landlord also sent a notice to Twitter to recover the rent of his building, but there was no response from the company.

Till the end of March this year, the landlord continued the company’s lease considering the letter of credit (deposit) of $ 9 lakh 68 thousand (about Rs 8 crore) deposited by Twitter as rent. This letter of credit is also considered as the security deposit for the lease.

However, when Twitter did not pay the rent even after the letter of credit expired, the landlord asked the company to pay the security deposit again. This demand was turned down by Twitter. Later, the landlord filed a case against Twitter and accused him of not paying $ 93 thousand 500 (about Rs 76 lakh) as rent.