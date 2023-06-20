Muslim community welcomes Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, 20 June (Hindustan Times). Communal harmony was also witnessed in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad. Crowds thronged both sides of the 21 kilometer long Rath Yatra route and people were eager to have a glimpse of the Lord. Meanwhile, at many places, people of other religions also welcomed the Rath Yatra. In Jamalpur-Khadia area, the people of Muslim community welcomed the Rath Yatra by putting up banners. People also wrote slogans like Quami Ekta Zindabad. Many leading people of the Muslim community participated in the small forum.

Ahmedabad’s Rath Yatra is ranked second after the country’s biggest Rath Yatra that starts at Jagannathpuri in Odisha. The Rath Yatra started from the temple at Jamalpur at 7.00 am and reached Jamalpur Pagathia at 7.40 am. Passed in front of the headquarters of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at around eight o’clock. A convoy of decorated trucks involved in the rath yatra came out from Jamalpur temple. At 9:46 am, youths from different akhadas showed amazing stunts. Mahant Dilipdas Maharaj of Jagannath Temple, who was involved in the Rath Yatra, also proceeded from the Municipal Corporation office at 9:49 am. Earlier, Mahant Dilipdas Maharaj was welcomed by Mayor Kirit Parmar, Magistrate Arun Singh Rajput, Leader of Opposition Shahzad Khan Pathan, West Lok Sabha MP Kirit Solanki, BJP councilors and municipal officials. People of Jai Mitra Mandal served breakfast to the devotees at Padharni Chali in Saraspur.