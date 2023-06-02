‘Muslim League is completely secular party’, said Rahul Gandhi in America

congress leader Rahul Gandhi Has described the Muslim League as a completely secular party. Rahul said – Muslim League is completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about Muslim League…” Ask Rahul Gandhi about Congress’s alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala On leaving, Rahul Gandhi gave this answer.

#WATCH , Washington, D.C.: …" Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League…": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being asked about Congress’s alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala pic.twitter.com/wXWa7t1bb0

— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023



Rahul’s answer to the question of alliance with Muslim League

Let us tell you that, Rahul Gandhi is on his 4-day US tour where he is continuously seen targeting BJP and PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi was asked a question on the alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala during an event organized at the National Press Club in Washington DC. Talking about the Muslim League, Rahul Gandhi said that there is nothing non-secular in it. Muslim League is completely secular party. Let us tell you that the Indian Union Muslim League is a party in Kerala. It is a traditional ally of the Congress-led UDF.

BJP condemned Rahul’s statement

At the same time, BJP’s reaction has also come on this statement of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has also condemned the statement of the Muslim League. BJP’s Amit Malviya said that in order to maintain his acceptability in Wayanad, it is Rahul Gandhi’s compulsion that he has called Muslim League a ‘secular party’.

PM Modi will not win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections – Rahul

Here, when Rahul Gandhi was asked about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said that PM Modi is not going to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said, “It is not as easy as people think. A united opposition will defeat the BJP. In the next elections, the Congress will surprise people.”

Rahul’s statement regarding the relations between India and China

At the same time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that China cannot impose anything on India and the relations between India and China are not easy, they are becoming difficult. The Congressman, who is on a three-city US tour, said this in response to a question from students on Wednesday night at the Stanford University campus in California. The students had asked Rahul, “How do you see the relationship between India and China in the next five to ten years, how do you see it.” In response, the Congress leader said, “It is difficult now.” I mean they have occupied some of our territory. These are difficult, they are not so easy. ”””’ He said, ” Nothing can be imposed on India. nothing like this will happen

