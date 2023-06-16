Muslim member raised the issue of Hindu women’s identity in Nepal’s Parliament

Kathmandu, 16 June (Hindustan Times). In the Parliament of Nepal on Friday, a Muslim MP made a big statement in favor of the big fight for the identity of Hindu women. Abdul Khan, a member of the Janmat Party, said that there is no need in today’s context to impose effective and unreasonable restrictions on Hindu women to get national identity cards.

Abdul Khan protested against the rule of Hindu women having to wipe vermilion and tika while posing for a photo for the national identity card and demanded the abolition of this rule. He said that women have to wipe the vermilion they have applied, remove the scarf from the head, remove the kanthi. Khan said this binding rule should be removed.

It is noteworthy that 81 percent of Nepal’s population is Hindu. There is a rule in Nepal that Hindu women have to wipe vermilion while being photographed for national identity cards. Men are not allowed to wear hats. Despite nationwide protests, the government has made rules.