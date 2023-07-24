Mussoorie Tourism: These are the most beautiful places of ‘Queen of Hills’ Mussoorie, the view here is no less than paradise

Mussoorie Famous Tourism : Mussoorie is a famous hill town located in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand state. It is situated at a distance of about 270 km from Gurugram and about 35 km from Dehradun. Mussoorie is also not far from Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. It was named after the British Governor General Lord Dalhousie, who built a luxurious bungalow at this place in the 19th century. It is famous for its natural beauty and peaceful environment as a hill station. It is also known as the ‘Queen of Hills’ of the Indian Himalayas. People come to visit many major places here. Let’s know in detail.

Camel’s Back Road, Mussoorie

Camel’s Back Road of Mussoorie was built during the British rule. This road was built by the British rulers in the 19th century. They had built this road for walking and sightseeing. This road is one of the famous hill tourist places of Mussoorie and even today it is an important place to attract tourists. Camel’s Back Road is still very popular among Indian and foreign tourists and here tourists enjoy the peaceful environment and enjoy the beautiful views.

Lal Tibba Mussoorie

The height of Lal Tibba in Mussoorie is about 2,275 meters (7,464 ft). This peak is one of the high points of Mussoorie and is known for giving amazing view of natural beauty to the hill tourists. From places higher than Lal Tibba, you can enjoy the sky view, full view of Nilganga River, and mountain opulence. From here you can also enjoy excursions and enjoy photogenic spots. If you want to watch sunset and sunrise then you can go to Lal Tibba. Because the view of sunset and sunrise is worth seeing from here. This place is best for sightseeing.

Christ Church of Mussoorie

The height of the Christ Church of Mussoorie is approximately 2,347 meters (7,700 ft). This church is situated on a high point from which you get a spectacular view of the natural beauty of Mussoorie. You have to climb some height to reach Christ Church but from above you get the opportunity to enjoy the attractive mountain views. This church is one of the major tourist places of Mussoorie and attracts hill tourists for its spectacular local features. The construction of Christ Church began in 1836 and was commissioned by the British ruler, William Bentinck. This church was one of the first English churches built in India. Christ Church is situated near the market of Mussoorie. This place is best to visit in Mussoorie.

Mussoorie Lake

Mussoorie Lake is a small natural lake located near Mussoorie city. This lake is famous for its natural beauty with mountain views and peaceful environment. It is a popular tourist destination which is successfully visited by both local and foreign tourists among sightseeing places. Let us tell you that on the banks of Mussoorie Lake, there are rest places and picnic places developed for tourists. Here tourists rest in a peaceful environment and enjoy the mountain environment. Boating can also be enjoyed on this lake. Here boats are available on rent, so that you can enjoy boating in the water of the lake. Tell me if you are a nature lover then you can come to visit Mussoorie.

Jwalaji Mandir Mussoorie

Jwalaji Temple is a famous religious place in Mussoorie. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Jwala Ji, a popular form of the Mother Goddess of Hinduism. This temple of Mussoorie is situated amidst the mountain scenery and from here you get an opportunity to see the sky view. This temple has religious importance. Let us tell you that there are regular religious rituals, bhajan-kirtan and worship-worship in the temple. People come from far and wide to visit here.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbQkzUP0spw)