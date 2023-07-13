mutation application can not be canceled without reason in bihar axs | Officers in Bihar now enter without any reason

Explanation from DCLR in BLDR Act matter

During the review in the meeting, it was found that the claims filed under the Bihar Land Dispute Resolution Act (BLDR Act) are not being uploaded on the relevant portal. The worst performing subdivisions are Arrah, Sasaram, Dumraon, Paliganj, Bhagalpur and Navagachia. Instructions were given to seek clarification from the DCLR of all the six subdivisions. Along with this, the status of disposal of cases under BLDR Act was found unsatisfactory in Nalanda, Arrah, Bhagalpur, Masaurhi, Badh and Biharsharif subdivisions. In the next meeting all these DCLRs were directed to appear with explanation. Instructions were given to all DCLRs to publicize this act. Along with this, instructions were given to remove advertisements related to this from the department level.