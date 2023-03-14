Mutiny in Georgia: South Ossetia is not afraid of anything, Abkhazia conducts large-scale exercises

March 14 - BLiTZ. A group of protesters in Tbilisi demanded to "return" the Abkhazian and Ossetian lands. Abkhazia and South Ossetia showed a polar reaction. Reports "SVpressa".

The leaders of the republics consider it the lot of smaller politicians to comment on these events. It is worth noting that everything is calm in Tskhinval, at the same time, some media report that Sukhumi is already “arming itself”. According to one of the South Ossetian deputies, there is no threat. The MP also hopes for help from Russia if necessary.

It is important to note that the law enforcement agencies of Abkhazia have recently switched to an enhanced mode of service. On the border with Georgia, large-scale exercises began with the participation of the heads of various special services of Abkhazia.

Recall that Saakashvili’s supporters strongly demand resignation and early government elections.

Political scientist Ataev said that Georgian militants are being trained in Ukraine in order to return to their homeland for a new revolution