Zimbabwe is ready to supply Russia with coffee, tea, as well as fruits, nuts and tobacco. This statement was made by the speaker of the ruling ZANU-PF party, Christopher Mutswangwa, in a conversation with a RIA Novosti correspondent.

“We have a lot of tropical fruits that we could supply to Russia. Because of the conflict with the West, you need to diversify your supply of fruits and vegetables. We could help. We have the best climate in the world, where you can produce any food, there are fertile soils and enough water supply, which makes us an important player in the market for fresh vegetables and fruits.” leads edition of the word Mutswangwa.

According to him, Zimbabwe leads the world in the production of nuts, tea and coffee.