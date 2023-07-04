Muzaffarnagar: Holiday in educational institutions from July 8 to 16 for Kanwar Yatra, CCTV cameras installed along the way

Muzaffarnagar: With the start of Savan from Tuesday, special arrangements have been made for the Kanwar Yatra. The district administration is taking special vigil on the routes through which the Kanwar Yatra is passing in western UP. Meanwhile, in view of the crowd of kanwariyas, a holiday has been declared in the educational institutions of Muzaffarnagar from July 8 to 16.

In view of the Kanwar Yatra, the Muzaffarnagar district administration has taken an important decision of holiday in educational institutions. The District School Inspector said that due to the Kanwar Yatra in the district, the District Magistrate has issued an order in this regard.

In view of this, holiday has been declared from July 8 to July 16 in all primary, upper primary, secondary schools, CBSE and ICSE board affiliated schools, degree colleges, diet, technical institutions of Muzaffarnagar. Instructions have been given to the principals of these institutions that if any school is found open during the holidays, action will be taken against it.

According to Muzaffarnagar’s SP City Satyanarayan Prajapati, 1280 CCTV cameras have been installed on Kanwar Marg. Police will be stationed every ten steps in the city. This time the Kanwar Yatra will be monitored with four drone cameras. PAC and paramilitary force personnel along with the local police will be ready in the sensitive and susceptible areas falling on the Kanwar route. For this, six company PAC, three company paramilitary force, one company PAC diver have been deployed on the Kanwar route.

On the other hand, route diversion has been implemented on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway from Tuesday amid the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra. This decision has been taken in view of the fact that Shiv devotees are using this route from different places for the Kanwar Yatra.

Lord Shiva’s Jalabhishek will be performed on the first Monday of Sawan, July 10. For this, the police-administration has made special preparations in western UP and other places. Route diversion has been done on the NH-9 highway going from Delhi to Lucknow. Separate route diversion has been done for heavy and light vehicles.

