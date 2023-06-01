Muzaffarnagar: Khap Mahapanchayat today in support of wrestlers, preparation for big decision in Brijbhushan Sharan Singh case

Muzaffarnagar: The Khap Panchayat has come openly in support of the wrestlers in the case of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India. In western UP, on Thursday, Khap Panchayats will unite and take a big decision on this issue, due to which the political mercury can also heat up. Due to the unification of such a large number of Khap Panchayats, this Mahapanchayat is being called.

Chaudhary Naresh Tikait, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhakiyu), said that the government should understand that women wrestlers are also daughters of the country. It should only be a matter of justice. What happened at Jantar Mantar, can it be acceptable in any civilized society. This has gone wrong. This matter will be put before the Khap Chaudharys in Soram and efforts will be made to find a solution.

All eyes are on the decision of the Khap Chowdhurys in Soram’s Sarvajati and Sarvakhap Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday. According to Sarvakhap Minister Subhash Balyan, Khap Choudharys and important people from Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab will gather in the panchayat. . People will start reaching here from 12 noon.

UP News: PM of India and Nepal will inaugurate Rupaidiha Landport today, know why it is very special for UP

People will start arriving here from 12 noon. Khap Chowdhary, his representatives and supporters will be involved. Due to huge gathering in Panchayat, instead of Chaupal, preparations have been made for Panchayat in Vedic Girls Inter College.

According to Bhakiyu, seating arrangements have been made for four to five thousand people at the panchayat site. According to the people associated with the Khap, whatever decisions have been taken in the panchayat to provide justice to the victims, apart from the country and the society, have always been successful. Whatever decision will be taken in the Panchayat for providing justice to the daughters of the country, the people of all the society will play their role in making it successful.

Earlier, the country’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had arrived on Tuesday to immerse their Olympic and World medals in the river Ganga. But, on the appeal of Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait, he did not throw the medal in the river Ganges.

Talking to the wrestlers, Naresh Tikait has given an ultimatum of five days to the central government for action. Tikait also took a bundle containing medals and momentos from the wrestlers. On the other hand, Sarvakhap’s panchayat has been convened in Soram to provide justice to the wrestlers and to make a future strategy.

On the other hand, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said in Barabanki on Wednesday that I had said that if even a single allegation is proved against me, I will hang myself. Even today I stand by the same thing. It’s been four months they want my hanging. But, the government is not going to hang me, so the wrestlers are going to throw their medals in the Ganges.

He said that those who accused me, Brij Bhushan will not be hanged on the pretext of throwing a medal in the Ganges. This is an emotional drama. If you have proof then give it to the court and if the court hangs me then I accept that.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_1CzRku07c) news today