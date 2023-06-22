Muzaffarpur: 21 investors from different cities reached Bela Industrial Area, textile products will be sold globally

A state in Eastern India: Along with investors, buyers of big companies have also started arriving in Muzaffarpur. In textile, the exercise has started to take the products made here to the global level. On Thursday, a total of 21 investors and buyers from other cities including Delhi, Chennai reached Bela Industrial Area. Where the conclave was organized. The first investors in Bela inspected the ongoing Bag Cluster and Textile Cluster. The Industry Department Patna’s team was with the investors. During this, Biada’s Deputy General Manager Ravi Ranjan Prasad informed investors and buyers about Biada’s infrastructure, production and quality of other companies. Also told about the allocation of space for the unit under plug and play. Along with him was Vivek Kumar, consultant of Patna Industries Department. Later a meeting was held with all the investors and buyers at Biada Conference Hall.

Almost all companies of 300 to 800 crore turnover

Regarding the conclave held at Bela industrial area and meeting with investors and buyers at BIADA Conference Hall, BIADA Deputy General Manager said that the owners and representatives of many big companies of India including Fab India, PDA, Ginemode and Knitcraft visited Bela. Have done. They have liked this place. Told that the turnover of almost all the companies is 300 to 800 crores. After inspection the representative of almost companies is ready to invest in Bella.

Received a proposal of 50 thousand square feet

Only after inspection, a company has given a proposal to set up a unit in Bela in 50 thousand square feet. The Deputy General Manager of Biada gave information in this context. He told that outside companies have also liked the bags and the readymade garments being manufactured here. It has been said that the order of the product will be placed soon by all the concerned companies.

