Muzaffarpur: A blood-soaked youth entered the Gurudwara, started dancing, the reason will surprise you...

A young man in a blood-soaked condition forcibly entered the Gurudwara at Club Road Ramna, Mithanpura, Muzaffarpur at around 2 pm on Thursday. Locked himself inside the hall of Guru Granth Saheb by locking it. After this there was uproar and dancing inside him. On getting the information, most of the people associated with the Gurudwara including the chairman of the committee reached. After this, the videography of the young man’s act was done. Then the glass in the door of Guru Granth Saheb Hall was broken. After that, the young man was taken out after a lot of effort by opening the latch of the hall. A knife, pen, purse and other items have been recovered from the youth.

City DSP pacified the matter by persuading

City DSP and Mithanpura police on information. Ward 21 councilor KP Pappu reached. The police took the young man into custody and took him to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The people of the Gurudwara Management Committee were very angry about this incident. However, city DSP Raghav Dayal pacified the chairman of the Gurdwara Management Committee and others by convincing them. Told the city DSP that this type of act has happened for the first time in the Gurudwara. Regarding this, Gurdwara Management Committee Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara’s Gurujit Singh has given an application to Mithanpura Thanedar to take strict action against Pushkar Kumar, resident of Dhanaur, Katra, who was caught. The police has started the process of taking legal action in the matter.

Someone broke his head at Pani Tanki Chowk

Mithanpura police told that the youth had a fight with someone at Pani Tanki Chowk. He was severely beaten and his head was broken. After this he entered the Gurudwara with the intention of saving his life.

legal action continues

City DSP Raghav Dayal told that a young man had entered the Gurudwara in an injured condition. He was taken out by the Gurudwara manager. The police have taken him into custody. First aid has been done. Legal action is being taken.

