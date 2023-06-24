Muzaffarpur: All raw roads will be paved, pipeline will be expanded, many important issues raised in the meeting of Municipal Corporation

Muzaffarpur: A meeting of the Municipal Board was held at the Town Hall in Company Bagh on Saturday amid heated exchanges and noise between the councillors. It was presided over by Mayor Nirmala Sahu. Deputy Mayor Dr. Monalisa, City MLA Vijendra Chaudhary, City Commissioner Naveen Kumar and all the councilors and officers were present. Ration, social security pension, Ayushman card, education, PM housing scheme, birth-death certificate, water and other issues were discussed in the meeting which lasted for about five hours. There was a long debate on all these issues. During the meeting, officers of different departments were targeted by the councillors. However, when the discussion started on the agenda related to the dilapidated road and pipeline expansion of the city. Then it was decided to start the work on the basis of priority from the list of councilors to the list of raw canal-street scheme in all the wards of the city.

Estimate of raw street-hose schemes will be ready soon

Out of total 49 councilors, 33 have made the list available. Its approval was given by the board. Councilors of the remaining 16 wards (ward numbers 01, 03, 11, 13, 14, 18, 21, 25, 26, 27, 30, 39, 41, 42, 48 and 49) will be given the list till Monday. The commissioner has been asked to make it available. After this, after taking approval from the Mayor, the Municipal Corporation will start the process of tender after preparing the estimate of raw street-hose schemes in the remaining wards. On the issue of tap water, it was decided that the pipeline would be expanded as per the requirement. Municipal commissioner Naveen Kumar told that tender has been floated for installation of two dozen new submersible pumps. New high capacity boring will be done at 10 places. In order to settle the remaining complaints, from next week, under the leadership of the executive engineer, the engineers will inspect the wards and remove them.

The maximum anger was visible among the councilors regarding the ration card and PDS shopkeepers. Councilors Sanjay Kejriwal, Ajay Ojha, Abhimanyu Chauhan, Sushma Devi, KP Pappu, Archana Pandit etc. said that for two years people’s names have been added to the ration card or a new ration card has been made, but no allocation of food grains Happening. When the application is made in the department through the middleman along with the facility fee, then along with the preparation of ration cards in a week, food grains are also allocated. The District Supply Officer present on this was stunned for some time. However, he assured to resolve the complaints of the councilors within a week.

The date of the meeting of the monitoring committee will be announced in three days

MP representative Praveen Kumar Singh questioned the DSO that how many subdivision level monitoring committee meetings were held in the last six months. Meetings are also to be held at the ward level. Provide information about the meetings held so far. The DSO kept silence on this. However, when Mayor Nirmala Sahu expressed her displeasure, the DSO said that the date for the meeting of the monitoring committee would be fixed within three days. Along with this, the complaint of the councilors regarding the PDS shopkeeper and ration card should be sent through the mayor. Everyone will be diagnosed.

FIR will be lodged against those who take the amount of housing scheme on fake membership certificate

Ward number seven councilor Sushma Devi complained that there are two people in her ward who have taken benefits by making fake membership certificates through middlemen. I complained a month ago, but no action has been taken so far. One or two more councilors made similar complaints. The Municipal Commissioner said that a letter has been written to the Mushhari Zonal Office. After getting the report, registering an FIR with the police, the certificate case tax amount will also be recovered. At the same time, it was told that no recommendation of councilors is required to transfer the amount to the beneficiary’s account. Whereas, the councilors were adamant on making the payment only after making recommendations.

