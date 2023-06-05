Muzaffarpur: Compounder dies under suspicious circumstances, rope mark found on neck

A state in Eastern India: Compounder Surendra Kumar (50) died under suspicious circumstances in Sadpura Sonar Patti locality under Kazimohamdpur police station area of ​​Muzaffarpur district. His dead body was found lying on the ground in the verandah of the house. On seeing the dead body, there was hue and cry among the family members. On information, Inspector Raj Kumar reached the spot along with the police team and investigated. After questioning the relatives, the dead body was taken into custody and sent to SKMCH for postmortem.

Found fallen on the ground at around 2 am

It was told that Surendra Kumar was a compounder by profession. Apart from wife Neetu Devi, he has two sons and two daughters. On Sunday night all the family went to sleep after having dinner. When the daughter got up to drink water at around two o’clock in the night, she fell on the ground on the verandah. When in doubt, he picked up the mother. He shook a lot, by then death had already happened. A rope mark has been found on the neck of the deceased. Hearing the cries of the family members, a crowd of people of the locality gathered on the spot. The local people are apprehensive that someone has tied a rope around his neck and dragged him to death from behind. However, the whole matter will be clear after the post mortem report comes.

Bihar News: Many big revelations in the investigation report of anti-rabies injection black marketing, the kingpin has been arrested

Investigation being done at the point of murder and suicide

Around the house of the deceased, the police questioned the people about having CCTV cameras. But, no one has informed about the camera being installed. In the preliminary investigation of the police, a rope mark has been found on the neck of the deceased. The dead body was sent for postmortem. Investigation is being done on the point of murder and suicide. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the statement of the family members.

Went out of the house once at night

After interrogation of the police, it has been told that Surendra Kumar came out of the house at 11.30 pm after having dinner. After this, when did he return home, the family members do not know. The grill was set up. When the daughter woke up around one o’clock in the night, she was lying dead on the verandah. The police suspect that the dead body was thrown inside the house after killing it from outside.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6WQ_uH1p1Y) )bihar crime stories