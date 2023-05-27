Muzaffarpur: District administration in preparation for flood relief, two lakh each to all zones for supply of food grains

Muzaffarpur: In view of the possibility of flood in June-July, preparations have started to deal with it. An amount of Rs 70 lakh has been received from the Disaster Management Department of the district. It has been allotted in flood affected areas. Rs 40 lakh has been given for food grains and Rs 30 lakh for population evacuation. Two lakh each have been given to all the zones for the supply of food grains. So that in the event of flood, one does not have to face the shortage of food grains.

Flood havoc starts from June 15

With the arrival of monsoon in the district, floods start wreaking havoc from June 15. Rivers like Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Bagmati remain in spate. Flood victims have to take shelter on the side of the roads and on the dam since the rivers took their form. On the Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga four lane where Gaighat and the people of the surrounding areas take shelter. On the other hand, the people affected by the Budhi Gandak river are forced to build their houses on the dam in Sikandarpur Balu Ghat area in the city itself. Apart from this, relief camps are made by the administration at high places. In this, food is given twice to the flood victims.

Flood fighting till 15th June

Looking at the past experience, this time the flood control division and the district administration have taken joint quick action and deployed one man force per kilometer on the embankment. While one junior engineer has been deployed for every 10 kms. They will remain on the embankment for 24 hours from June 15. By the way, the department has completed preparations for flood fighting and anti-erosion work. The department makes the same claim every year, but the embankments do not remain safe and the situation becomes dire. Especially Aurai, Gaighat and Katra blocks in the eastern part of the district are surrounded by floods.

