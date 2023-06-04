Muzaffarpur: Every criminal will now be accounted for in the measurement collection unit, fingerprints, retina scanning

In Muzaffarpur district, fingerprints of the criminals to be arrested soon will be taken. His retina will be scanned. Establishment of Measurement Collection Unit (MCU) will be established at the district level on the instructions of the headquarter. The possibility of starting this investigation is being expressed from the month of August. In order to strengthen and hi-tech policing in all the districts of the state including Muzaffarpur, complete details of criminals will be uploaded on NFIS and Chakra app. With one click on the app from any corner of the state, the complete horoscope of the criminals will open. A machine will be installed in the MCU center for fingerprint and retina scan. Along with this, the jawans will be trained to operate it.

Emphasis is being given to hi-tech policing

Apart from this, posting of experts will also be done. It should be informed that DGP RS Bhatti had reached Muzaffarpur last month. He had a review meeting with all the senior police officers of the range including IG of Tirhut range and Muzaffarpur SSP. During this, along with the emphasis on public-friendly policing, the police had instructed the criminals to rein in the liquor mafia. Along with preparing a list of top ten criminals at village crime directory, police station level, emphasis was also laid on hi-tech policing. It was said to collect digital data of the entire horoscope of criminals along with their huliya. Apart from this, the DGP had also asked the police headquarters to upload complete information about criminals on the Chakra and NFIS app.

There is a plan to link with NFIS

Action is also going on in this direction. If senior police officials are to be believed, there is a plan to link this system with the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NFIS) in the coming days. The Union Home Ministry has started this app to create a proper database of criminals across the country. Work is being done in this matter in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. NFIS can further be linked to CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System).

State, police station and accused will have code

In NFIS, the finger print and retina of the criminal will be scanned and uploaded. He will be given a 10 digit unique code. In this, the first two digits will be the code of the concerned state. The remaining two digits will be the police station code. After this there will be the number of the concerned criminal or accused. With its help, the fingerprint of the concerned criminal can be tracked from anywhere and his complete details can be seen. This system will also be linked to e-FSL.

