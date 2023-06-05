Muzaffarpur: Forced the girl to return the interest money, know the whole matter…

Muzaffarpur: A 19-year-old girl living in a locality of Ahiyapur police station area has accused a public representative of the city of raping her after calling her to her house. The girl has also written an application in this regard in the name of the women’s police station. In this, it has been told that he had taken a loan of one lakh rupees from the people’s representative living in the town police station area of ​​the city. Three thousand rupees have to be given per month as its interest. Till last month he has paid interest every month in cash or online.

called at night to return the money

On Sunday, he called and said that I need money, come and give me the interest money. She said that it is night time, how will she come with the money. On this the accused said that I need money, come now. For this reason, she went to the office located on the second floor of the accused’s residence located in the city police station area at eight o’clock in the night to pay interest. They took interest money from him. When she started going back, he forcibly raped her by closing the door. She came back from there and told the whole thing at her home.

Threatened not to complain after coming home

The girl has also alleged that the public representative came to her house. Threatened that there is no use in going anywhere. No one can harm me. If you go to court, you will be defamed. We will forgive the money you have taken. Due to late night, she did not go to the police station to complain.

Police bid first application, then medical examination

The victim has also accused the police of the women’s police station that when she went to the women’s police station and complained about the incident, it was said there that first give an application, then the investigation will be done. On the other hand, the police station says that a young woman had come. The rule of police investigation is that first they will come to the police station and give an application. Police will investigate the matter and register an FIR. Along with this there will be a medical examination. She was talking about getting medical done without giving application.

