Muzaffarpur: Girl student missing from Maurya Express, family members fear kidnapping with intention of marriage

Muzaffarpur: A 17-year-old girl student going from Bokaro in Jharkhand to Sonpur by boarding the Maurya Express has gone missing from Muzaffarpur station road. On the morning of June 11, she is seen in the CCTV camera coming out of the junction. Even after a lot of research, nothing could be found about the student. In connection with the case, the grandfather of the girl student, resident of Marafari Fabrication Road, Bokaro, lodged an FIR in the city police station on Saturday for kidnapping her granddaughter with the intention of marrying her. In this, Pintu Kumar alias Guddu of Marafari Azad Nagar of Bokaro has been made accused.

The police have searched the CCTV camera in the station road to find out the girl student. In Bairia bus stand too, the police has collected information about this from the staff of the buses going to Bokaro. Along with registering the FIR, the photo of the missing girl student and the accused youth has been given to the police.

Got off the train at Muzaffarpur Junction

In the registered FIR, the student’s grandfather told that his granddaughter and grandson had left for Sonpur on June 10 by Maurya Express. When the train stopped at Muzaffarpur Junction on June 11, his granddaughter got out of the junction. Haven’t returned since then. His granddaughter used to talk to the accused Pintu Kumar on mobile beforehand. He used to repeatedly threaten for marriage. He is also not at his house since 11th June.

Said the father of the accused, do whatever you want to do

When the father of the accused was informed about this, he said that it was his son who had kidnapped his granddaughter, do whatever you have to do. The student’s grandfather has also given the mobile number of the accused to the police. On the basis of this, the police is trying to trace the location of both. City SHO Shriram Singh says that while going from Bokaro to Sonpur, a girl student has gone missing after coming out from Muzaffarpur Junction. In this case, an FIR is being registered and efforts are being made to recover the girl student.

