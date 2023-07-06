Muzaffarpur: Preparation to clamp down on bank loan defaulters, body warrant will be issued, notice will be sent

Muzaffarpur: Preparations have started to crack down on the people sitting at home after taking loan from the bank. In this sequence, soon body warrants will be issued against ten big defaulters of the district. A copy of the issued warrant will be sent to the Preferred Superintendent of Police, IG and Commissioner’s office. DM Pranav Kumar has given this instruction to the District Auction Officer in the meeting held on Thursday on auction letters, disaster, internal resources and revenue in the Collectorate Auditorium. Said that such defaulters, to whom the notice has been served. Instructions were given to hold the darbar held regularly on Saturdays for settlement of land related matters.

Sub-Divisional Officer will ensure all process related to body warrant

The Sub-Divisional Officer has to ensure in the circle whether all the procedures and notices related to body warrants are being served and implemented or not. Apart from this, in view of the large number of auction cases, it was said to give rights to other office bearers as well. Apart from this, the DM directed all the zonal officers to compulsorily enter the list of divers and the status of the boat/agreement with the sailor, the work done and the payment made on the report completion portal regarding the disaster. ACDC has asked to send the bill adjustment and utilization certificate.

Details sought from Circle Officers

The details of how much land has been acquired and how much is left in the survey work under Abhiyan Basera were sought from the Zonal Officers. After passing decisions and orders with quality in the Janata Darbar being set up under Geo-Solution, along with compulsorily uploading them on the portal, instructions were also given to maintain a register of related decisions at the police station level. It was asked to send action taken report of pending complaints/letters received from Chief Minister Janata Darbar, District Officer Janata Darbar, CP Village without any delay. The DM said that all cases of land settlement should be registered and separate records should be preserved on the police station and the circle. Instructions were given to execute at least two percent cases every month. ADM Revenue Sanjeev Kumar and all Zonal Officers were present in the meeting.

