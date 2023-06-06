muzaffarpur questions of pat 2019 repeated in phd admission test of brabu mdn

After a long wait, the Pre-PhD Test (PAT) examination 2021 held on June 04 (Sunday) at six different centers of the city is in controversy. After the completion of the examination, the university issued a press release claiming that the examination was peaceful and successful. But, by disclosing the matter only after 24 hours of the examination, some students have questioned the claim of the university. The questions in the objective paper of 100 marks in the first shift were very similar to the questions asked in the 2019 PAT exam two years ago. Only the serial number of the question paper is different. Due to this, a big question mark has arisen on the role of the agency setting the question paper as well as the university officials involved in conducting the examination and their working style. However, when the matter came to the notice of VC Dr. Shailendra Kumar Chaturvedi. Then he said that a high-level inquiry would be conducted into it. It is normal to have some questions. If everyone has got all the questions, then there is little doubt. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report. That will be done.