Muzaffarpur Rail SP honored 58 policemen for doing better work, salary of 15 stopped, four suspended

Muzaffarpur Rail SP Dr. Kumar Ashish has awarded 58 policemen who did better work in May. At the same time, the salary of 15 policemen has been stopped due to various reasons, while four have been suspended. Railway SP said on Thursday that 58 policemen have been rewarded with Rs 33,500 in cash for their sincere contribution in crime control, continuous monitoring of criminals, arrests, successful implementation of prohibition and recovery of illegal liquor.

Awarded to:Inspector Sudhir Kumar Singh, Manoj Kumar, Virendra Manjhi, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Jai Vishnu Ram, Mohd. Mustakim, Pawan Kumar Thakur, Praveen Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Jai Prakash Singh, Jai Narayan Kumar, Nanhe Lal Paswan, Arun Kumar, Havildar Sachchidanand Sharma, Hari Oraon, Ram Lal Yadav, Shakti Kumar Paswan, PTC Gopal Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, Mohd. Ejaz Hussain, Pradeep Kumar Singh, DPC Kaushal Rajak, Mohd. Shabbir Khan, Ram Pravesh Oraon, Ram Bachchan Rai, Constable Gudiya Kumari Singh, Nitish Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Mohd. Javed Ansari, Ghulam Sarbar, Dharjan Thakur, Rajeev Kumar, Anil Kumar Shah, Mohd. Iddu Hussain, Roshan Kumar, Priyaranjan Kumar, Raj Kumar, Ramesh Sah, Gore Lal Chowdhary, Raju Sah, Anil Kumar Yadav, Mohd. Arshad Jamal, Pappu Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Raju Kumar Mandal, Harendra Kumar Paswan, Naveen Kumar, Shambhu Kumar, Vinay Kumar Rai, Ganesh Rajak, Jamadar Kumar, Manikant Jha, Home Guard Rajendra Rai, Gauri Shankar Pandey, Ashok Kumar Thakur, Rupesh Kumar.

His salary stopped:Inspector Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Constable Kailash Ram, PTC Dharmendra Kumar Singh, DPC Dayanand Singh, Shivpujan Sah, Constable Awadhesh Kumar, Lilavati Kumari, Anjani Kumari, Subodh Besra, Arun Kumar, Savita Kumar, Reshma Rani, Lastna Kumari, Gunja Kumari .

They were suspended:PTC Rajesh Kumar, Constable Priyanka Kumari, Chandramala Kumari, Devendra Sada.

