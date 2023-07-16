Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Brajesh Thakur’s mother and wife get relief from Supreme Court, stay on arrest

Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: The mother and wife of Brajesh Thakur, convicted in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, have got a big relief from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of Brajesh Thakur’s mother and wife in the shelter home case till the process of money laundering case is completed. Keeping in mind the age of both, the court has decided to increase the relief. In fact, in the shelter home case, a case of money laundering was registered against Brajesh Thakur, his mother and wife and other family members. It is alleged that he personally used the money received from the government and other means for the welfare of the children.

Patna High Court dismissed the petition

The Patna High Court had rejected the bail plea of ​​Brajesh Thakur’s mother Manorama Devi and wife Kumari Asha, after which they approached the Supreme Court. Justice AS. Bopanna and Justice MM. Sundaresh’s bench said that interim protection has been given to the petitioners till the process is completed, provided the petitioners are seriously involved in the further process if required. Significantly, in 2020, a case was filed before the Special Court in Patna under Section-45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2002 against several accused including Brajesh and his family members for illegally misusing NGO funds.

34 girl students were harassed in the Balika Grih incident

The case of sexual harassment of 34 girl students in Muzaffarpur’s Girls Shelter Home has been confirmed in the police investigation. In the investigation of the case, it was found that the girls were assaulted and exploited by giving them drugs. This matter was investigated by the CBI. Brajesh Thakur, the operator of the shelter home and the main accused in the case, was sentenced to life imprisonment. At the same time, apart from Brajesh Thakur, 19 people were made accused in the case of sexual exploitation of girls. Apart from Brajesh, the court has sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment. The accused were convicted for sexual exploitation of minor girls under several sections of the IPC, including the POCSO Act, the NDPS and the Arms Act. The accused sentenced by the court include Verma, former head of the Child Welfare Committee in Muzaffarpur, member Kumar and other accused Guddu Patel, Kishan, Ramanuj, Shaista Parveen, Indu, Manju, Chanda, Meenu, Neha, Hema Masih and Kiran etc. .

Brajesh was accused of 45

Brajesh Thakur, the director of the shelter home and the main accused, was charged with 45 charges. Many of these allegations could not be proved. Many allegations could not be proved due to lack of evidence. The six victims courageously told the truth to the CBI and the court. The court held Brajesh guilty of rape and gangrape. The allegations are such that one would bow down in shame after reading and listening to them. The extent of harassment is such that it gives goosebumps. A girl had alleged that Brajesh had forced her to drink liquor by adding intoxicating medicine. Raped her after taking her to the kitchen. The next day Kiran and Brajesh were laughing seeing me. The second time, Brajesh called me on the pretext of getting a call from my brother and raped me in my senses. In the class room of Balika Grih, Ravi Roshan did wrong with her in a state of intoxication. Video was also made.

Brajesh used to force Bhojpuri to dance on obscene songs

The victim living in the girl’s home ran away from her house after being beaten by her parents. On the way, the police caught her and sent her to the girl’s home. She stayed here for a year. He told the court that the atmosphere here was not good at all. Brajesh Thakur used to beat him a lot. An old man with white hair, who was called by the name of Mamu, had raped her. Brajesh and Ravi Roshan used to force the girls to dance on dirty Bhojpuri songs in short clothes.

